BreakingNews
Washington Twp. man, 21, arrested by FBI, charged with school shooting threats
dayton-daily-news logo
X

World Cup stunner: Saudi Arabia beats Messi's Argentina 2-1

Nation & World
By STEVE DOUGLAS, Associated Press
8 minutes ago
Saudi Arabia scored one of the biggest World Cup upsets ever by beating Lionel Messi’s Argentina 2-1

LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Saudi Arabia scored one of the biggest World Cup upsets ever by beating Lionel Messi’s Argentina 2-1 on Tuesday.

Messi’s quest to win the one major title to elude him got off to a shocking start and brought back memories of Cameroon’s 1-0 win over an Argentina team led by Diego Maradona in the opening game of the 1990 World Cup.

Goals by Saleh Alshehri and Salem Aldawsari in a five-minute span in the second half gave the Saudis their greatest win. Messi rolled in a penalty to give Argentina a 10th-minute lead.

This also rivals shocking results such as Senegal beating then-titleholder France 1-0 in the 2002 tournament opener and the United States stunning England by the same score in 1950.

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

Steve Douglas is at https://twitter.com/sdouglas80

Credit: Ricardo Mazalan

Credit: Ricardo Mazalan

Credit: Natacha Pisarenko

Credit: Natacha Pisarenko

Credit: Natacha Pisarenko

Credit: Natacha Pisarenko

Credit: Jorge Saenz

Credit: Jorge Saenz

Credit: Jorge Saenz

Credit: Jorge Saenz

Credit: Luca Bruno

Credit: Luca Bruno

Credit: Luca Bruno

Credit: Luca Bruno

Credit: Natacha Pisarenko

Credit: Natacha Pisarenko

In Other News
1
'Stock up on blankets': Ukrainians brace for bleak winter
2
Top US diplomat criticizes FIFA armband threat at World Cup
3
Sweden arrests another 2 people suspected of spying
4
EU top court sides with Russian patient needing cannabis
5
German extends energy subsidy plan for consumers, companies
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top