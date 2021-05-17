World Economic Forum cancels big event in 2021 amid pandemic

After multiple attempts to find a proper date and venue, most recently settling on hopes to hold it in Singapore in August, the forum's organizers said in a statement Monday that it won't go ahead with the meeting, largely citing the impact of the coronavirus.

“Regretfully, the tragic circumstances unfolding across geographies, an uncertain travel outlook, differing speeds of vaccination rollout and the uncertainty around new variants combine to make it impossible to realize a global meeting with business, government and civil society leaders from all over the world at the scale which was planned,” the forum said.