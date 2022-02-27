Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

World judo body suspends Putin as its honorary president

FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Feb. 4, 2022, in Beijing. Putin and leaders before him have tried to cultivate an image of a prosperous country fortified by strong athletes who beat their international opponents in the games people play. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)

Credit: Sue Ogrocki

caption arrowCaption
FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Feb. 4, 2022, in Beijing. Putin and leaders before him have tried to cultivate an image of a prosperous country fortified by strong athletes who beat their international opponents in the games people play. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)

Credit: Sue Ogrocki

Credit: Sue Ogrocki

Nation & World
53 minutes ago
Vladimir Putin has temporarily lost his most senior official position in world sports

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Vladimir Putin temporarily lost his most senior official position in world sports on Sunday.

The International Judo Federation cited “the ongoing war conflict in Ukraine” for suspending Putin’s honorary president status.

The Russian president is a keen judoka and attended the sport at the 2012 London Olympics.

The IJF is rare among Olympic sports bodies for using the word “war” to describe Russia’s invasion of Ukraine ordered by Putin on Thursday. Others have used phrases such as “escalation of conflict.”

A Kremlin-supporting oligarch and longtime friend of Putin, Arkady Rotenberg, remains on the IJF executive committee as "development manager."

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

In Other News
1
Germany commits 100 billion euros to new armed forces fund
2
Swiss skier Nufer gets breakout World Cup downhill win at 30
3
Live updates: EU officials meet for emergency refugee talks
4
NSO sues Israeli paper after explosive articles on police
5
Czechs join Poland, Sweden in refusing to play Russia
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top