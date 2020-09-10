World markets mixed, US futures slip after holiday weekend

“There was nothing ‘fundamental’ behind last week’s equity sell-off, but it will most certainly take a while to clear all the option-market after-shocks," he said.

Also Tuesday, the Japanese government reported that the nation’s economy shrank at an even worse rate in the April-June quarter than initially estimated. The Cabinet Office reported Japan’s seasonally adjusted real gross domestic product contracted at an annualized rate of 28.1%, worse than the record 27.8% figure given last month.

The coronavirus pandemic, which has people staying home, restaurants and stores empty or closing, and travel and tourism nose-diving, has hurt all the world’s economies and many companies.

In Europe, another round of Brexit trade talks is scheduled in London for later in the day. On Monday, the European Union warned the British government that any attempt to renege on commitments made ahead of its departure from the bloc earlier this year could put at risk the hard-won peace in Northern Ireland. Britain left the bloc on Jan. 31, but the two sides are in a transition period that ends at the end of this year and are negotiating their future trade ties.

Riki Ogawa at the Asia & Oceania Treasury Department at Mizuho Bank in Singapore warned that plenty of other uncertainties remained, such as President Donald Trump's comments about “decoupling” the U.S. economy from China, as the presidential campaign heats up.

The Asian region depends heavily on a healthy Chinese economy, and trade with the U.S., as well as with China.

“We appear to be short on clarity,” said Ogawa.

Benchmark U.S. crude fell $1.78 to $37.99 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, the international standard, lost 98 cents to $41.03 per barrel.

The dollar stood unchanged at 106.27 Japanese yen. The euro inched down to $1.1803 from $1.1817. ___

Yuri Kageyama is on Twitter https://twitter.com/yurikageyama

A woman walks by an electronic stock board of a securities firm in Tokyo, Monday, Sept. 7, 2020. Asian stock markets were mixed Monday after Wall Street turned in its biggest weekly decline in more than two months. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara) Credit: Koji Sasahara Credit: Koji Sasahara

People walk by an electronic stock board of a securities firm in Tokyo, Monday, Sept. 7, 2020. Asian stock markets were mixed Monday after Wall Street turned in its biggest weekly decline in more than two months.(AP Photo/Koji Sasahara) Credit: Koji Sasahara Credit: Koji Sasahara