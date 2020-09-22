World powers clash, virus stirs anger at virtual UN meeting

In his grim state of the world speech, he said “the pandemic has exploited these injustices, preyed on the most vulnerable and wiped away the progress of decades,” including sparking the first rise in poverty in 30 years.

The secretary-general called for global unity, foremost to fight the pandemic, and sharply criticized populism and nationalism for failing to contain the virus and for often making things worse.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan criticized how “countries were left on their own” at the onset of the pandemic, stressing that “effective multilateralism requires effective multilateral institutions.” He urged rapid U.N. reforms, starting with the Security Council, the most powerful body with five veto-wielding members — the U.S., China, Russia, Britain and France.

By contrast, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, whose country has reported the second-highest coronavirus death toll after the U.S., trumpeted his focus on the economy in dealing with the pandemic.

Bolsonaro lambasted “segments of the Brazilian media” for “spreading panic” by encouraging stay-at-home orders and prioritizing public health over the economy. He's downplayed the severity of the coronavirus and repeatedly said shutting down the economy would inflict worse hardship on people.

Guterres told the virtual audience that “too often, there has also been a disconnect between leadership and power.”

A year ago, he warned about the rising U.S.-China rivalry, saying Tuesday: “We are moving in a very dangerous direction.”

“Our world cannot afford a future where the two largest economies split the globe in a great fracture — each with its own trade and financial rules and internet and artificial intelligence capacities,” Guterres said. “We must avoid this at all costs.”

The rivalry between the two powers was in full display as President Donald Trump, in a very short virtual speech, urged the United Nations to hold Beijing "accountable" for failing to contain the virus that originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan and has killed over 200,000 Americans and nearly 1 million worldwide.

China’s ambassador rejected all accusations against Beijing as “totally baseless.”

"At this moment, the world needs more solidarity and cooperation, and not a confrontation," U.N. Ambassador Zhang Jun said before introducing President Xi Jinping's prerecorded speech. "We need to increase mutual confidence and trust, and not the spreading of political virus."

French President Emmanuel Macron said the pandemic should be “an electric shock” to encourage more multilateral action. Otherwise, he warned, the world will be “collectively condemned to a pas de deux” by the U.S. and China in which everyone else is “reduced to being nothing but the sorry spectators of a collective impotence.”

Tensions with the U.S. also dominated a fiery speech by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, whose country is facing the worst COVID-19 crisis in the Middle East. He lashed out at U.S. sanctions but declared that his country will not submit to U.S. pressure.

Rouhani said the United States can’t impose negotiations or war on Iran, stressing that his country is “not a bargaining chip in U.S. elections and domestic policy.” He used the May death of Black American George Floyd under the knee of a white Minneapolis police officer as a metaphor for Iran’s “own experience” with the United States.

“We instantly recognize the feet kneeling on the neck as the feet of arrogance on the neck of independent nations,” Rouhani said.

U.S.-Iran tensions have run dangerously high this year, and Trump signed an executive order this week to enforce all U.N. sanctions on Iran because it’s not complying with a 2015 nuclear deal with world powers — a move he touted in his U.N. speech but that most of the world rejects as illegal.

Similarly, Russian President Vladimir Putin stressed the need for multilateral cooperation against the pandemic, urging an end to "illegitimate sanctions" against his country and others that he said could boost the global economy and create jobs.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, speaking on behalf of the African Union, said rich nations haven’t been generous enough in helping developing countries combat COVID-19, which is setting back the continent’s economy and development.

After the pandemic shut down big parts of the world in March, Guterres called for a global cease-fire to tackle it. On Tuesday, he appealed for a 100-day push by the international community, led by the Security Council, “to make this a reality by the end of the year.”

Amid widespread calls for U.N. reforms, France’s Macron said the global body itself “ran the risk of impotence.”

“Our societies have never been so interdependent,” he said. “And at the very moment when all this is happening, never have we been so out of tune, so out of alignment.”

___

Jennifer Peltz contributed from New York and Angela Charlton from Paris

In this photo provided by the United Nations, Secretary-General António Guterres speaks during the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at U.N. Headquarters in New York. The U.N.'s first virtual meeting of world leaders started Tuesday with pre-recorded speeches from some of the planet's biggest powers, kept at home by the coronavirus pandemic that will likely be a dominant theme at their video gathering this year. (Eskinder Debebe/UN via AP) Credit: Eskinder Debebe Credit: Eskinder Debebe

Member state flags fly outside the United Nations headquarters during the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020. This year's annual gathering of world leaders at U.N. headquarters will be almost entirely "virtual." Leaders have been asked to pre-record their speeches, which will be shown in the General Assembly chamber, where each of the 193 U.N. member nations are allowed to have one diplomat present. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) Credit: Mary Altaffer Credit: Mary Altaffer

Chinese President Xi Jinping is seen on a phone screen remotely addressing the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at U.N. headquarters. This year's annual gathering of world leaders at U.N. headquarters will be almost entirely "virtual." Leaders have been asked to pre-record their speeches, which will be shown in the General Assembly chamber, where each of the 193 U.N. member nations are allowed to have one diplomat present. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) Credit: Mary Altaffer Credit: Mary Altaffer

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is seen on a video screen in the Al Jazeera office remotely addressing the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at U.N. headquarters. This year's annual gathering of world leaders at U.N. headquarters will be almost entirely "virtual." Leaders have been asked to pre-record their speeches, which will be shown in the General Assembly chamber, where each of the 193 U.N. member nations are allowed to have one diplomat present. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) Credit: Mary Altaffer Credit: Mary Altaffer

In this image made from UNTV video, representatives of different countries seated several seats apart listen to speakers during during the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at U.N. headquarters in New York. The U.N.'s first virtual meeting of world leaders started Tuesday with pre-recorded speeches from some of the planet's biggest powers, kept at home by the coronavirus pandemic that will likely be a dominant theme at their video gathering this year. (UNTV via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

In this photo provided by the United Nations, Secretary-General António Guterres speaks from the podium, center, during the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at U.N. headquarters in New York. The U.N.'s first virtual meeting of world leaders started Tuesday with pre-recorded speeches from some of the planet's biggest powers, kept at home by the coronavirus pandemic that will likely be a dominant theme at their video gathering this year. (Eskinder Debebe/UN via AP) Credit: Eskinder Debebe Credit: Eskinder Debebe

A representative with the United Nations Media Accreditation & Liaison Unit staffs an area reserved for members of the press, Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at United Nations headquarters. In 2020, which marks the 75th anniversary of the United Nations, the annual high-level meeting of world leaders around the U.N. General Assembly will be very different from years past because of the coronavirus pandemic. Leaders will not be traveling to the United Nations in New York for their addresses, which will be prerecorded and most events related to the gathering will be held virtually. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) Credit: Mary Altaffer Credit: Mary Altaffer

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is seen on a video screen remotely addressing the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at U.N. headquarters. This year's annual gathering of world leaders at U.N. headquarters will be almost entirely "virtual." Leaders have been asked to pre-record their speeches, which will be shown in the General Assembly chamber, where each of the 193 U.N. member nations are allowed to have one diplomat present. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) Credit: Mary Altaffer Credit: Mary Altaffer

In this image made from UNTV video, people applaud after a pre-recorded message was played during the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at U.N. headquarters in New York. The U.N.'s first virtual meeting of world leaders started Tuesday with pre-recorded speeches from some of the planet's biggest powers, kept at home by the coronavirus pandemic that will likely be a dominant theme at their video gathering this year. (UNTV via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Chinese Ambassador to the United Nations Zhang Jun speaks to reporters, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at the Chinese Mission to the United Nations in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) Credit: Mary Altaffer Credit: Mary Altaffer