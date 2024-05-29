World Series MVP Corey Seager hits 8th homer in 8-game span for Texas Rangers

It was Seager's 13th home run overall, and fourth homer in three games. He hit two in a series finale Sunday at Minnesota on Sunday, a day after he didn't homer for the only time since May 19.

Seager has 29 RBIs in his 51 games this season, which came after he missed most of spring training following offseason surgery for a sports hernia.

The only other players in Rangers history with at least eight homers in an eight-game span were José Canseco, Rafael Palmeiro, Josh Hamilton and Joey Gallo.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb