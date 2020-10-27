World Series sets another low for television viewers

Friday night’s game was seen by an average of 8,156,000 viewers age 2 and higher on Fox, Nielsen Media Research said. Game 2 was seen by an average of 8,950,000 and Game 1 by an average of 9,195,000.

Tampa Bay’s walk-off 8-7 win in Game 4 on Saturday night was seen by an average of 9,332,000 and the Dodgers’ 4-2 victory in Game 5 on Sunday night by an average of 10,059,000.