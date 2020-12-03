World shares mixed amid growing hopes for vaccines, stimulus

The rollout of a vaccine in the U.S. could begin this month, if regulators give their approval. Drugmakers Pfizer and BioNTech said they won permission for emergency use of their COVID-19 vaccine in Britain, which will be one of the first countries to begin vaccinating its population against the virus.

The vaccine is the world’s first coronavirus shot that’s backed by rigorous science and is viewed as a major step toward eventually ending the pandemic.

“The vaccine has been the big prize for risk markets," Stephen Innes of Axi said in a commentary. Vaccinations will reduce virus counts, resulting in a “collective demand lift for the world economy, and global geopolitical risk has also diminished after the U.S. presidential election. A much clearer view across the valley to economic recovery should mean more upside," he said.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng climbed 0.7% to 26,728.50 and South Korea's Kospi added 0.5% to 2,696.22. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 picked up 0.4% to 6,615.30.

The Shanghai Composite index shed 0.2% to 3,442.14. India's Sensex edged 0.1% higher and shares were mixed in Southeast Asia.

Overnight, the S&P 500 index rose 0.2% to an all-time high of 3,669.01, a second straight record close. The benchmark is now up about 13.6% for the year.

Unemployment remains high as the COVID-19 outbreak widens the gulf between average people and the wealthiest Americans. Payroll processor ADP said Wednesday that its latest survey of private U.S. employers shows they added 307,000 jobs last month. That fell short of Wall Street analysts’ expectations for a gain of 405,000 jobs, according to FactSet.

The report precedes a broader jobs survey from the Labor Department due out Friday. Economists are forecasting that will show employers added about 441,000 jobs in November, down from a gain of 638,000 in October.

Traders are hoping Democrats and Republicans may reach a deal on some amount of economic stimulus for the economy before 2021, though they remain divided on the details and the cost.

On Wednesday, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told lawmakers during a House Financial Services Committee hearing that Congress needs to approve COVID-19 relief funds without further delay.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury was steady at 0.94% on Thursday.

U.S. benchmark crude oil rose 5 cents to $45.32 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It gained 73 cents to $45.28 per barrel on Wednesday.

Brent crude, the international standard, added 13 cents to $48.38 per barrel.

The U.S. dollar weakened to 104.34 Japanese yen from 104.43 yen late Wednesday. The euro rose to $1.2126 from $1.2113.

A woman wearing a face mask walks past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index in Hong Kong, Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. Shares were mostly higher in Asia on Thursday as investors were encouraged by progress toward rolling out coronavirus vaccines and talk of reaching a compromise on new help for the U.S. economy. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) Credit: Kin Cheung Credit: Kin Cheung