World shares mixed as investors eye vaccines, China-US woes

The latest sanctions followed a tightening of visa restrictions on Chinese Communist Party members and their families announced late last week as tattered relations between Washington and Beijing fray further.

The decision to limit such people to one-month, single entry visas drew an accusation from China's foreign ministry that the U.S. was escalating “political suppression" against Beijing.

In Asian trading, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng dropped 1.2% to 26,506.85 and the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo lost 0.8% to 26,547.44. The Shanghai Composite index sank 0.8% to 3,416.60. South Korea’s Kospi gained 0.5% to 2,745.44. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 added 0.6% to 6,675.00.

Wall Street closed out last week with more record highs as traders took a discouraging jobs report as a sign that Congress will finally move to deliver more aid for the pandemic-stricken economy.

The S&P 500 rose 0.9% to 3,699.12, notching its third all-time high this week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 0.8%, to 30,218.26, also a record. The Nasdaq picked up 0.7%, to a record 12,464.23.

Hopes remain deeply rooted on Wall Street that one or more coronavirus vaccines will help rescue the global economy next year. China, Indonesia, Britain and the U.S. all are gearing up to begin mass vaccinations soon.

“A U.S. stimulus agreement will not be an instant panacea to U.S. woes; only beating COVID-19 into retreat will do that, but it’s the thought that counts,” Jeffrey Halley of Oanda said in a commentary.

However, efforts to contain surging virus cases have stoked worries about more economic pain for companies and consumers as governments around the world bring back varying degrees of restrictions on businesses. Outbreaks also are scaring consumers away from stores, restaurants and other normal economic activity.

Democrats and Republicans have been making on-and-off progress on talks for another round of support for the U.S. economy, including aid for laid-off workers and industries hit hard by the pandemic.

A proposed COVID-19 relief bill is expected to get backing from President Donald Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell but it won’t include $1,200 in direct payments to most Americans, said Sen. Bill Cassidy, a Republican from Louisiana who is involved in the bipartisan talks.

The hope in markets is that financial support from Washington could help carry the economy through a dark winter.

In other trading:

U.S. benchmark crude oil lost 57 cents to $45.69 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It gained 62 cents to $46.26 per barrel on Friday. Brent crude, the international standard, gave up 51 cents to $48.74 per barrel.

The U.S. dollar rose to 104.19 Japanese yen from 104.16 yen on Friday. The euro slipped to $1.2101 from $1.2120.

Currency traders watch monitors at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. Shares were mostly lower in Asia on Monday following reports that the U.S. is preparing to slap sanctions on a dozen more Chinese officials, ratcheting up tensions with Beijing. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) Credit: Ahn Young-joon Credit: Ahn Young-joon