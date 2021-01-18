World shares retreat despite strong growth data from China

The National Bureau of Statistics said growth in the three months ending in December rose to 6.5% over a year earlier, up from the previous quarter’s 4.9%. The economy contracted at a 6.8% pace in the first quarter of 2020 as the country fought the pandemic with shutdowns and other restrictions.

Some measures showed a slowing of activity in December, but “The big picture is still that activity remains strong, which is helping to support the labor market,” Stephen Innes of Axi said in a commentary.

The Hang Seng in Hong Kong gained 1% to 28,862.77, while the Shanghai Composite index climbed 0.8% to 3,596.22.

But gloom prevailed in other major regional markets. Tokyo's Nikkei 225 dropped 1% to 28,242.21 and the Kospi in South Korea lost 2.3% to 3,013.93. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 declined 0.8% to 6,663.00. Shares fell in Southeast Asia and Taiwan.

On Friday, the S&P 500 fell 0.7% to 3,768.25, with stocks of companies that most need a healthier economy taking some of the sharpest losses. It lost 1.5% for the week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.6% to 30,814.26, and the Nasdaq composite dropped 0.9% to 12,998.50. The Russell 2000 index of small-cap stocks lost 1.5% to 2,123.20.

Treasury yields have been climbing on expectations the U.S. government will borrow much more to pay for the additional stimulus proposed by President-elect Joe Biden, in addition to improved economic growth and higher inflation. The yield on the 10-year Treasury zoomed above 1% last week for the first time since last spring and briefly topped 1.18% this week.

Higher interest rates could divert some investments away from shares and into bonds. On Monday, the yield on the 10-year Treasury was steady at 1.09%.

In other trading, benchmark U.S crude oil lost 6 cents to $52.30 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It gave up $1.21 on Friday to $52.36 per barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, shed 5 cents to $55.05 per barrel.

The dollar was trading at 103.77 Japanese yen, down from 103.88 yen on Friday. The euro slipped to $1.2075 from $1.2078.

AP Business Writer Joe McDonald in Beijing contributed.

People stand near a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index at Hong Kong Stock Exchange Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. Shares fell Monday across most of Asia following a retreat on Wall Street, but benchmarks in Hong Kong and Shanghai rose after data showed the Chinese economy grew a solid 2.3% in 2020. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu) Credit: Vincent Yu Credit: Vincent Yu