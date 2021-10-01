US stocks move barely higher, helped by energy companies

The S&P 500 index was barely higher, up 0.1%, as of 10:05 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.4%, pulled higher energy companies like ExxonMobil who heavily influence that index. The Nasdaq composite was down 0.3%.

Merck jumped 9% after the drugmaker released a study that showed its experimental pill to treat COVID-19 cut hospitalizations and deaths by half in people who were recently infected with the virus. So far there have been only limited proven treatments for the virus, including monoclonal antibody treatment which is expensive and harder to manufacture than a pill.