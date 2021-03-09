World viewership of royals' interview nearly 50 million

Winfrey's talk was the rare interview to exceed the hype. CBS had originally set aside 90 minutes for the broadcast but, after the interview actually took place, bumped it up to two hours.

The success is likely to have reverberations for the industry, perhaps most immediately bolstering broadcast television's case that it is still a potent force for showing big events.

It might also have networks looking for more big-name interviews. They used to be a staple of prime-time broadcast television, but are seen much less frequently now. Some of the big names that used to chase such interviews, like Diane Sawyer and Barbara Walters, have stepped away from the business.

Powered by Winfrey and royals, CBS won the week with an average of 6 million viewers in prime time. ABC had 3.5 million, NBC had 3.2 million, Fox had 2.5 million, Univision had 1.3 million, Ion Television had 1.1 million and Telemundo had 1 million.

Fox News Channel led the cable networks, averaging 2.37 million viewers in prime time. MSNBC had 1.88 million, TNT had 1.41 million, CNN had 1.25 million and HGTV had 1.11 million.

ABC's “World News Tonight” won the evening news ratings race with an average of 9.3 million viewers. NBC's “Nightly News” had 7.5 million and the “CBS Evening News” had 5.5 million.

For the week of March 1-7, the top 20 programs, their networks and viewerships:

1. “Oprah with Meghan & Harry,” CBS, 17.81 million.

2. “60 Minutes,” CBS, 10.04 million.

3. “NCIS,” CBS, 9.61 million.

4. “The Voice” (Monday), NBC, 7.9 million.

5. “Young Sheldon,” CBS, 7.71 million.

6. “FBI,” CBS, 7.37 million.

7. “911,” Fox, 6.41 million.

8. “The Voice” (Tuesday), NBC, 6.36 million.

9. “Blue Bloods,” CBS, 6.3 million.

10. “Equalizer,” CBS, 5.87 million.

11. “FBI: Most Wanted,” CBS, 5.74 million.

12. “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune,” ABC, 5.72 million.

13. “Magnum, P.I.,” CBS, 5.63 million.

14. “America's Funniest Home Videos,” ABC, 5.59 million.

15. “911: Lone Star,” Fox, 5.34 million.

16. “American Idol,” ABC, 5.29 million.

17. “Mom,” CBS, 5.28 million.

18. “B Positive,” CBS, 5.07 million.

19. “The Bachelor,” ABC, 4.74 million.

20. NBA Basketball: NBA All-Star Game, TNT, 4.67 million.