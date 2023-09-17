World War I-era plane flips onto roof trying to land near Massachusetts museum; pilot unhurt

Massachusetts authorities say a World War I-era plane crashed and flipped over onto its roof as the pilot tried to land outside of a military history museum

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
1 hour ago
X

STOW, Mass. (AP) — A World War I-era plane crashed and flipped over onto its roof as the pilot tried to land outside of a military history museum in Massachusetts, authorities said Sunday. The pilot was not hurt.

The vintage single-engine Nieuport 28 was attempting to land shortly after 11 a.m. at the American Heritage Museum in Stow when the front landing gear failed, the local police and fire chiefs said in a joint news release.

The pilot, the only person on board, had removed himself from the plane before first responders arrived, the news release said. The pilot’s name was not released.

“The pilot did not report any injuries but was evaluated at the scene as a precaution,” it said.

The Federal Aviation Administration has been notified about the crash.

The museum was hosting a WWI and Aviation living history event this weekend, showcasing the 1918 Nieuport 28, billed as the "oldest flying and first American fighter," as well as World War II-era planes.

Stow is about 20 miles west of Boston.

In Other News
1
Mayfield shines again, Buccaneers stay unbeaten with 27-17 victory over...
2
Chiefs overcome mistakes to beat Jaguars 17-9, Kansas City's 3rd win...
3
California Gov. Gavin Newsom says he will sign climate-focused...
4
Denny Hamlin doubles down in declaration that this is his year to...
5
Tens of thousands march to kick off climate summit, demanding end to...
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top