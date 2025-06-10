Breaking: Owners of Meadowlark, Wheat Penny to open new Dayton restaurant

World’s most popular TikTok star Khaby Lame leaves the U.S. after being detained by ICE

The world's most popular TikTok personality has left the U.S. after being detained by immigration agents in Las Vegas
FILE - Khaby Lame opens his shirt to reveal the image of Chadwick Boseman upon arrival for the premiere of the film 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' in London, Nov. 3, 2022. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP File)

Credit: Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

Credit: Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

FILE - Khaby Lame opens his shirt to reveal the image of Chadwick Boseman upon arrival for the premiere of the film 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' in London, Nov. 3, 2022. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP File)
Nation & World
By RIO YAMAT – Associated Press
1 minute ago
X

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Khaby Lame, the world's most popular TikTok personality with millions of followers, has left the U.S. after being detained by immigration agents in Las Vegas for allegedly overstaying his visa.

The Senegalese-Italian influencer, whose legal name is Seringe Khabane Lame, was detained Friday at Harry Reid International Airport but was allowed to leave the country without a deportation order, a spokesperson for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement confirmed in a statement.

Lame arrived in the U.S. on April 30 and “overstayed the terms of his visa,” the ICE spokesperson said. The Associated Press sent a message seeking comment Tuesday to the email address listed on Lame’s Instagram account. He has not publicly commented on his detainment.

His detainment and voluntary departure from the U.S. comes amid President Donald Trump's escalating crackdown on immigration, including raids in Los Angeles that sparked days of protests against ICE, as the president tests the bounds of his executive authority.

A voluntary departure — which was granted to Lame — allows those facing removal from the U.S. to avoid a deportation order on their immigration record, which could prevent them from being allowed back into the U.S. for up to a decade.

The 25-year-old rose to international fame during the pandemic without ever saying a word in his videos, which would show him reacting to absurdly complicated “life hacks." He has over 162 million followers on TikTok alone.

The Senegal-born influencer moved to Italy when he was an infant with his working class parents and has Italian citizenship.

His internet fame quickly evolved. He signed a multi-year partnership with designer brand Hugo Boss in 2022. In January, he was appointed as a UNICEF goodwill ambassador.

Last month, he attended the Met Gala in New York City, days after arriving in the U.S.

FILE - TikTok star Khaby Lame poses for a photograph after being named UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador in Dakar, Senegal, Jan. 31, 2025. (AP Photo/Sylvain Cherkaoui, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - Khaby Lame poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Oppenheimer' in London, July 13, 2023. (Scott Garfitt/Invision/AP File)

Credit: Scott Garfitt/Invision/AP

icon to expand image

Credit: Scott Garfitt/Invision/AP

FILE - Khaby Lame departs The Mark Hotel prior to attending The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" in New York, May 5, 2025. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP File)

Credit: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

icon to expand image

Credit: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

In Other News
1
Federal immigration raid at Omaha meat production plant sparks protests
2
With reporters shot and roughed up, advocates question whether those...
3
Scottie Scheffler is primed for another tough major at the US Open
4
Trump says he will 'liberate' Los Angeles in speech to mark the 250th...
5
California governor asks court to block Trump administration from using...