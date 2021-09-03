Worshippers pray at gas station in Lebanon amid fuel crisis

The results include crippling power cuts and severe shortages of gasoline and diesel that have been blamed on smuggling, hoarding and the cash-strapped government’s inability to secure deliveries of oil products.

Just to get gasoline, people must wait hours in line, commonly called, “queues of humiliation,” - and sometimes, in danger.

Some people cradle their computers behind the wheel while they wait. Others pass the time making calls or playing games on their cellphones.

Still more sweat silently for hours, hoping they don’t get caught up in a gun fight or fist fight – an increasingly common feature at congested gas stations across the country.

Sometimes, customers get their turn after a long wait in the sizzling summer heat and humidity, only to be told the power has gone out and the pumps stopped working.

Then there are those who overnight in the vehicles outside the gas station.

On Friday, the group of Lebanese worshippers took it a step further, holding mass Friday prayers at a station on a highway south of the capital Beirut, where the line of cars blocked the road.

The fuel crisis deteriorated dramatically in recent weeks after the central bank decided to end subsidies for fuel products — a decision that will likely lead to price hikes of almost all commodities in Lebanon, already in the throes of soaring poverty and hyperinflation.

Caption Muslim cleric Ali al Hussein, center, delivers his sermon during Friday prayer at a gas station to protest severe fuel shortages that Lebanon has been witnessing for weeks, in the coastal town of Jiyeh, south of Beirut, Lebanon, Friday, Sept. 3, 2021. Lebanon is mired in a devastating economic and financial crisis, the worst in its modern history. A result of this has been crippling power cuts and severe shortages in gasoline and diesel that have been blamed on smuggling, hoarding and the cash-strapped government’s inability to secure deliveries of oil products. (AP Photo/ Hassan Ammar) Credit: Hassan Ammar Credit: Hassan Ammar

