Wreckage found in Russia after plane went missing

A criminal investigation into the incident has been launched. Kamchatka Aviation Enterprise's deputy director, Sergei Gorb, said that the plane “practically crashed into a sea cliff,” which wasn't supposed to be in its landing trajectory.

The plane was on approach for landing when contact was lost about 10 kilometers (six miles) away from Palana's airport. The head of the local government in Palana, Olga Mokhireva, was aboard the flight, spokespeople of the Kamchatka government said.

In 2012, an Antonov An-28 plane belonging to Kamchatka Aviation Enterprise crashed into a mountain while flying from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsk and coming in for a landing in Palana. A total of 14 people were on board and 10 of them were killed. Both pilots, who were among the dead, were found to have alcohol in their blood, Tass reported.