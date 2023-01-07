Wrexham thrills Hollywood owners with upset win in FA Cup

A 4-3 win over Coventry in the third round of the famous old competition was Wrexham's best result since the team, which plays in English soccer's fifth tier, was taken over by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney in November 2020.

“I’m completely and totally speechless,” Reynolds, best known for starring in the “Deadpool” movies, tweeted to his 21 million followers. “What a club. What a town. What a win.”