Wright cites lost 'edge' in surprise Villanova retirement

Wright said he told his inner circle at Villanova at the end of the regular season he was retiring.

Wright will remain at Villanova and stay involved in fundraising, advising, education and more. He was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 2021.

Wright needed three years to build a foundation before Villanova broke through with a trip to the 2005 Sweet 16. An Elite Eight appearance followed the next year and the Wildcats reached the Final Four in 2009.

Villanova won its first national title under Wright in 2016 on Kris Jenkins’ buzzer-beater and rolled over the NCAA Tournament field in 2018, winning every game by double digits on its way to the national title.

He was selected AP coach of the decade in 2020.

“I've always felt like it's a run. And when you're on top of it and you're grinding and if you've got the edge in your head, you do it,” he said.

Wright felt like that run had finally reached the finish line.

Villanova NCAA college basketball retiring coach Jay Wright walks with his wife Patty Wright after a news conference in Villanova, Pa., Friday, April 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Villanova NCAA college basketball coach Kyle Neptune, left, greets retiring coach Jay Wright during a news conference in Villanova, Pa., Friday, April 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Jay Wright smiles while speaking at a news conference about his resignation as NCAA college basketball coach at Villanova, in Villanova, Pa., Friday, April 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Jay Wright grimaces while speaking at a news conference about his resignation as NCAA college basketball coach at Villanova, in Villanova, Pa., Friday, April 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)