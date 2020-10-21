Wright leads Villanova through COVID-19, early injuries

“It does affect you because you get different guys involved, obviously not everybody is involved,” Wright said. “Initially the whole team is shut down. We all have to be prepared for that during the season. I think we’re back on track. I feel like we handled that pretty well. We have not had any issues since.”

Wright said the Wildcats are “just a little bit behind” their normal late-October learning curve without the benefit of full practices because of COVID-19, nagging injuries, and the absence of secret scrimmages. Like all programs, Villanova also failed to run its usual summer program that cost them some in player development.

“We have our guys here during June and July and it’s a big part of our player development and we didn’t get it,” Wright said. “When we came back in August, we could only work out in pods, groups of four. Then we had our little COVID issue. So we probably had like 10 full practices the whole time so it forces you as a coaching staff to be creative about what you put in, how much you put in ... we’re really doing things a lot differently.”

Wright said the Wildcats are close to having a finalized schedule that could include a full Big East schedule, a marquee matchup against 2019 national champion West Virginia at Madison Square Garden and a local slate of games against Big 5 teams. He said the Wildcats could potentially allow maybe 700 fans per game if allowed this season at the Pavilion.

He said the Big East is still considering some sort late December start and a form of a postseason bubble.

“The costs are exorbitant,” Wright said. “These are college kids. They’re not professionals. You really can’t demand they go into a bubble. If you do it for men, you’ve got to do for women’s and that doubles the cost.”