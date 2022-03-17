Wright State beats Bryant 93-82 for NCAA Tournament win

Both teams were seeded 16th.
BIG PICTURE
Bryant: The Bulldogs shot a season-low 16.7% from 3-point range, going 1 for 13 in the second half.
Wright State: The Raiders had 44 rebounds, their second-most of the season. They have 13 offensive rebounds.
UP NEXT
Wright State: Vs. No. 1 Arizona on Friday in San Diego.
___
More AP coverage of March Madness: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Caption
Wright State forward Grant Basile (0) shoots past Bryant's Hall Elisias (34) during the first half of a First Four game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament, Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Dayton, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
Credit: Jeff Dean
Caption
Wright State forward Grant Basile (0) shoots past Bryant's Hall Elisias (34) during the first half of a First Four game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament, Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Dayton, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
Credit: Jeff Dean
Credit: Jeff Dean
Caption
Bryant guard Luis Hurtado (10) shoots during the first half of a First Four game against Wright State in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament, Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Dayton, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
Credit: Jeff Dean
Caption
Bryant guard Luis Hurtado (10) shoots during the first half of a First Four game against Wright State in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament, Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Dayton, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
Credit: Jeff Dean
Credit: Jeff Dean
Caption
Bryant guard Charles Pride (5) shoots past Wright State's Andrew Welage (22) during the first half of a First Four game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament, Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Dayton, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
Credit: Jeff Dean
Caption
Bryant guard Charles Pride (5) shoots past Wright State's Andrew Welage (22) during the first half of a First Four game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament, Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Dayton, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
Credit: Jeff Dean
Credit: Jeff Dean
Caption
Bryant forward Hall Elisias, center left, and Wright State's Andrew Welage (22) fight for a loose ball during the first half of a First Four game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament, Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Dayton, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
Credit: Jeff Dean
Caption
Bryant forward Hall Elisias, center left, and Wright State's Andrew Welage (22) fight for a loose ball during the first half of a First Four game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament, Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Dayton, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
Credit: Jeff Dean
Credit: Jeff Dean
Caption
Wright State's Grant Basile (0) blocks a shot by Bryant guard Charles Pride (5) during the first half of a First Four game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament, Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Dayton, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
Credit: Jeff Dean
Caption
Wright State's Grant Basile (0) blocks a shot by Bryant guard Charles Pride (5) during the first half of a First Four game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament, Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Dayton, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
Credit: Jeff Dean
Credit: Jeff Dean