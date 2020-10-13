WWII bomb explodes underwater in Poland, no injuries

The 5.4-ton Tallboy bomb was found in September 2019 beneath a waterway leading to the port of Szczecin during work to deepen the passage. More than 750 people were evacuated for the sappers' operation since it was located on the southern edge of the popular Baltic Sea resort of Swinoujscie, which like Szczecin was a busy Nazi Germany military port during the war.

Polish navy demolition experts were trying to neutralize it underwater through remote deflagration, which means burning out its explosives, but it went off in the process.