Wynton Marsalis joins forces with Michigan Marching Band

One thing he hasn't, however, is team up his Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with a college marching band — until now.

“I've never seen a jazz band like ours play with a marching band, where the actual music we're playing is integrated into the music the band is playing,” Marsalis said during one of his many stops this week in Ann Arbor, where the Grammy and Pulitzer winner is taking part in a weeklong residency at the University of Michigan.