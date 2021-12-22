Wyoming beats Kent St. 52-38 in Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Wyoming (7-6) scored 21 consecutive points to start the second half, including scoring runs of 27 and 80 yards by Williams, to build a 42-24 lead that proved to be too much for Kent State to overcome.

Wyoming senior linebacker Chad Muma and Butkus Award finalist didn’t disappoint in his final college game, leading the Cowboys on defense with 13 tackles and a half sack.

The Cowboys set the Potato Bowl team rushing record with 404 yards, while the two teams combined for 723 yards rushing, also a Potato Bowl record.

THE TAKEAWAYS

Wyoming: The Cowboys’ quarterback position has been a tug-of-war between Sean Chambers and Williams over the past two seasons. But Williams, who was named the starter midway through the season, will have a stranglehold on the position heading into spring practice.

Kent State: The Golden Flashes didn’t have any trouble moving the football, racking up 656 yards of offense. However, after holding Wyoming to 216 yards of offense in the first half, Kent State’s defense wilted in the second half, getting pushed around by a much more physical Wyoming offensive line.

NEXT SEASON

Kent State: Fourth-year coach Lewis returns most of the offensive pieces next season needed to accomplish something the Golden Flashes haven’t done since the 1950s—go four straight years without a losing season. Leading rusher Marquez Cooper and top receiver Dante Cephas, who combined for 2,294 yards of total offense this year, will return for their junior seasons. Collin Schllee is expected to take over at quarterback after senior Dustin Crum exhausted all of his eligibility. Defense presents a bigger challenge for Lewis, who returns just four players but includes leading tackler Dean Clark.

Wyoming: As Bohl enters his ninth season at Wyoming, he will have to cobble together almost an entirely new offensive line with only one starter returning. But his defensive unit returns eight starters, yet will have a huge hole to fill with Muma’s departure.

UP NEXT

Wyoming opens next season at Illinois on Aug. 27.

Kent State opens its 2022 campaign at Washington on Sept. 3.

Wyoming wide receiver Joshua Cobbs (18) turns up the sidelines after a reception as Kent State safety Dean Clark (3) pushes him out of bounds during the first half of the Idaho Potato Bowl NCAA college football game, Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)

Wyoming quarterback Levi Williams (15) is hit by Kent State linebacker A.J. Musolino (19) and safety Dean Clark (3) after scrambling with the ball during the first half of the Idaho Potato Bowl NCAA college football game, Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)

Kent State quarterback Dustin Crum (7) scrambles away from Wyoming linebacker Shae Suiaunoa (43) during the first half of the Idaho Potato Bowl NCAA college football game, Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)

Kent State running back Marquez Cooper (1) stretches for an extra yard as he is tackled by Wyoming safety Isaac White (42) during the first half of the Idaho Potato Bowl NCAA college football game, Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)

Kent State quarterback Dustin Crum (7) looks down field before throwing an 80 yard touchdown pass against Wyoming during the first half of the Idaho Potato Bowl NCAA college football game, Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)

Wyoming wide receiver Isaiah Neyor (5) catches the ball in front of Kent State cornerback Elvis Hines (14) on a 42 yard touchdown reception during the first half of the Idaho Potato Bowl NCAA college football game, Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)