'X Gon' Give It to Ya': New DMX album out on May 28

DMX's longtime producer and collaborator, Grammy winner Swizz Beatz, announced on Monday that “EXODUS" will feature new material and drop on May 28.

“My brother X was one of the most pure and rare souls I’ve ever met. He lived his life dedicated to his family and music. Most of all, he was generous with his giving and loved his fans beyond measure. This album, X couldn’t wait for his fans all around the world to hear and show just how much he valued each and every single person that has supported him unconditionally," Swizz Beatz said in a statement.