Xi says China will set up 3rd stock exchange in Beijing

They have gradually added some private enterprises but still are dominated by state-owned companies. Private companies including e-commerce giant Alibaba Group have turned to Western exchanges and Hong Kong to raise money.

Shenzhen added a separate trading board in 2004 for private enterprises. Shanghai added a board for technology companies in 2019.

China's leaders have repeatedly promised to improve access to financing for entrepreneurs who generate new jobs and wealth. But the state-run financial industry still lends mostly to government industry.

The government has launched data security and other crackdowns against Chinese internet companies since late last year, prompting warnings it will be harder to obtain permission to join foreign stock exchanges.

The crackdowns have fueled investor unease, wiping hundreds of billions of dollars off the stock market value of Chinese companies.

Caption Security personnel stand guard outside the China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing on China, Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. Chinese and foreign enterprises are expected to showcase their latest technology and services during the annual China International Fair for Trade in Services this week. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan