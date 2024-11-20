Yaks, bears and cockatoos are among the animals Russia is sending to North Korean zoo

“Historically, animals always have played a special role in relations between states. They have been given as a sign of support, kindness and care,” Russia’s Natural Resources Minister Alexander Kozlov, who traveled with the animals, said in televised remarks.

The delivery included an African lion, two bears, two domestic yaks, 25 pheasants, 40 mandarin ducks and five white cockatoos, the statement said.

In June, President Vladimir Putin traveled to North Korea, where he met with its leader, Kim Jong Un. They signed a "comprehensive strategic partnership treaty" that was the strongest link between Moscow and Pyongyang since the end of the Cold War. Both countries have been targeted by Western sanctions.

Since then, U.S., South Korean and Ukrainian intelligence assessments say up to 12,000 North Korean troops have been sent to Russia to fight against Ukraine.

