Yankees beats Royals 5-2 for 12th straight series against KC

Voit’s two-run single capped a three-run first inning. Singer walked D.J. LeMahieu leading off. With one out, Aaron Judge singled and Joey Gallo walked. After Voit singled in LeMahieu and Judge, Rougned Odor singled in Gallo.

The Royals answered with one in the bottom of the first. Whit Merrifield led off with a single, then had his major league-leading 33rd stolen base. He went to third on a wild pitch and scored on a groundout by Salvador Perez.

Merrifield tied the Royals’ record with his 33rd consecutive steal (Carlos Beltran, 1999-2001). Merrifield was caught stealing on his first attempt this season and hadn’t been caught since. The streak was snapped in the seventh when he over-slid second.

The Yankees extended the lead in the fourth. Tyler Wade led off with a double and stole third. He scored on a single by LeMahieu, who scored on a single by Judge, the final batter to face Singer.

The Royals scored their second run in the fifth. Cam Gallagher led off with a double and went to third on a flyout. He scored on slow roller to short by Nicky Lopez.

TRANSACTIONS

Prior to the game, the Yankees placed RHP Clay Holmes on the COVID-19 injured list (pending the results of a Covid test). The Yankees recalled RHP Brooks Kriske as a replacement player from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Royals RHP Brady Singer was reinstated from the 10-day Injured List. RHP Joel Payamps was optioned to Triple-A Omaha in a corresponding move.

UP NEXT

The Yankees will travel to Dyersville, Iowa, for the “Field of Dreams” game against the Chicago White Sox. The game will be played at the site of the 1989 hit movie “Field of Dreams.” LHP Andrew Heaney (7-8, 5.45 ERA) will get the start for the Yankees vs. RHP Lance Lynn (10-3, 2.04 ERA) for the White Sox.

The Royals are off Thursday before resuming the home stand with a three-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Caption New York Yankees pitcher Lucas Luetge delivers to a Kansas City Royals batter in the first inning of a baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)

Caption New York Yankees' Luke Voit watches his hit for a single, scoring two runs in the first inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)

Caption Kansas City Royals' third baseman Emmanuel Rivera, center, tags out New York Yankees' Tyler Wade (14) after the base runner attempted to steal third during the fourth inning of a baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021. Making the call is third base umpire Bill Miller, left. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)

Caption Kansas City Royals' second baseman Nicky Lopez (8) tags out New York Yankees' Andrew Velazquez (71) after attempting to steal second in the fifth inning of a baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)