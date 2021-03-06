Yankees' Boone back on bench 3 days after pacemaker inserted

“I was shocked to see him today,” said right-hander Jameson Taillon, who started against Pittsburgh. “I was really happy to see him here. I know he went and saw Gerrit’s sim game and then came here for the game to manage today. That’s a full day for a first day back.

“Obviously, anytime you bring up the heart, it’s scary, but he seems to be in a great spot, in great spirits, and we’re happy to have him back.”

Boone had the pacemaker inserted after he was found to have a heart rate as low as 30-39 beats per minute, well below the 60-100 considered normal for adults. Boone, who had open heart surgery in 2009 for a congenital defect, had been experiencing light-headedness and fatigue this winter.

Taillon struck out four over two scoreless innings. Jay Bruce and Clint Frazier homered for the Yankees, and Thairo Estrada had the club's two other hits.

___

Follow Jake Seiner: https://twitter.com/Jake_Seiner

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

New York Yankees' Jameson Taillon delivers during the second inning of a spring training exhibition baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla., Saturday, March 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) Credit: Gene J. Puskar Credit: Gene J. Puskar

New York Yankees' Jay Bruce rounds second after hitting a solo home run off Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Cody Ponce during the first inning of a spring training exhibition baseball game at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla., Saturday, March 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) Credit: Gene J. Puskar Credit: Gene J. Puskar