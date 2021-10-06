Yankees bring lucky charm Bucky Dent to Boston for WC game

Dent said he gets asked about his famous home run two or three times daily. It not only stunned the Yankees' longtime rivals, but eventually helped his team to a second consecutive World Series title.

“It’s something that was special,” he said.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone knows that feeling, himself having eliminated the Red Sox on a big stage when he hit an 11th-inning, walk-off home run in Game 7 of the 2003 AL Championship Series at Yankee Stadium.

Comparisons between the two home runs have followed Boone ever since, and he said it's been “cool” getting to know Dent a little bit over the years.

“Such a good dude, too,” Boone said before the game. “And for me growing up in the game and a fan of the game, I knew who Bucky Dent was, you know, playing in the ’70s and ’80s. So, yeah, that’s a cool connection.”

“Maybe someone else will have a moment. Maybe for the 'stripers.”

Asked what kind of reception he was getting in his return to Boston, Dent just laughed.

“They don’t know I’m here yet,” he said.

