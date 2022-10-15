Yankees drop slumping Judge to No. 2 spot vs Cleve in ALDS

New York is facing Cleveland right-hander Triston McKenzie in Game 3.

The Yankees are without a true leadoff hitter with DJ LeMahieu and Andrew Benintendi both out with injuries.

“Judge is the most logical leadoff guy with us with no D.J. and no Bennie,” Boone said. “So, that’s as big a thing as anything.”

Judge has had major issues against Cleveland in three postseason series, going just 2 of 37 with 27 strikeouts in nine games.

However, Boone isn't worried about the superstar and believes he's close to getting his swing right.

“I think he’s just a tick off timing-wise,” Boone said. “Looking forward to him going out there and stringing some good ABs (at-bats) together.”

Judge started 34 times in the leadoff spot this season, many of them beginning in mid-September as he chased Roger Maris' league record of 61 homers.

