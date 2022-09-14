dayton-daily-news logo
X

Yankees' Judge hits HR No. 56 in Boston, his 1st in 6 games

Boston Red Sox's Christian Arroyo, left, tags out New York Yankees' Aaron Judge on an attempted steal during the third inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Combined ShapeCaption
Boston Red Sox's Christian Arroyo, left, tags out New York Yankees' Aaron Judge on an attempted steal during the third inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Nation & World
11 minutes ago
Yankees slugger Aaron Judge has hit his major league-leading 56th home run of the season on Tuesday night

BOSTON (AP) — Yankees slugger Aaron Judge hit his major league-leading 56th home run of the season on Tuesday night.

The opposite-field solo drive to right field off Nick Pivetta in the sixth inning tied New York’s matchup with the rival Red Sox at 3-3. He also has a single.

It was the first homer Judge has hit in six games. He entered hitting .307 with a 1.090 OPS. He had a 1.189 OPS since Aug. 1, with 30 RBIs in 37 games.

New York opened the two-game series with a 5½-game lead in the AL East.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

In Other News
1
School to start Wednesday in Seattle after weeklong strike
2
Armenia, Azerbaijan report 99 troops killed in border clash
3
Lewinsky says Starr's death painful 'for those who love him'
4
Warnock, Walker set on 1 debate in Georgia Senate race
5
College evacuated in Boston; 1 reported injured after blast
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top