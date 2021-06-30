Yankees overcome Ohtani's 2 HRs, slug past Angels 11-5

The two-way Japanese sensation has connected 11 times in 13 games, and he’s expected to be back in the lineup Wednesday night when he takes his first turn on the Yankee Stadium mound.

If Ohtani does pitch and bat second in the lineup as planned, he’ll become the second player — and first since Babe Ruth in 1933 — to start on the mound and hit in the top half of the batting order for a game in the Bronx.

He'll face a Yankees lineup that's suddenly come to life after entering Tuesday ranked 14th out of 15 American League teams with 310 runs.

Sánchez hit a solo shot in the first inning for his 14th of the season, and Judge's two-run shot in the second was his team-leading 18th. Both homers came off Andrew Heaney (4-6), who was charged with seven runs in three-plus innings.

The Yankees sent nine to the plate during a five-run fourth inning that included Miguel Andújar’s homer, RBI doubles from Sánchez and Luke Voit, and a two-run single for Gleyber Torres.

Torres' RBI was his first since June 6. The two-time All-Star was 9 for 66 (.136) with one extra-base hit since that previous RBI. He also singled, stole a base and scored on Andújar's double in the sixth.

Andújar had three hits and drove in two, his first RBIs since June 15.

Jameson Taillon (3-4) was credited with a win despite allowing five runs in 5 1/3 innings, pushing his ERA to 5.43.

José Iglesias also homered for the Angels, a two-run drive in the second inning that put Los Angeles ahead 2-1. Iglesias had three hits.

New York had a chance to do further damage when Angels reliever Junior Guerra walked the bases loaded in the fifth, but the right-hander induced an inning-ending double play from Sánchez without allowing a run.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Angels: RHP James Hoyt was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake and LHP Dillon Peters was optioned to the Bees.

Yankees: RHP Darren O'Day, out since April 29 with a strained left rotator cuff, was activated and available for high-leverage innings. RHP Brooks Kriske was optioned to Triple-A. ... LHP Justin Wilson (strained right hamstring) is expected to be activated Wednesday. ... LHP Zack Britton had an MRI on his left hamstring that showed a Grade 1 strain. He could throw a bullpen as soon as Thursday. Britton has been hopeful of returning from the 10-day IL when he's eligible next week. ... RHP Albert Abreu was hit in the right side by a line drive in the eighth but completed the play for the final out of the inning. He appeared OK as he left the mound.

UP NEXT

Ohtani (3-1, 2.58 ERA) will oppose RHP Domingo Germán (4-5, 4.32 ERA).

___

Follow Jake Seiner: https://twitter.com/Jake_Seiner

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani, of Japan, runs the bases on a home run during the third inning of the team's baseball game against the New York Yankees on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Credit: Frank Franklin II Credit: Frank Franklin II

New York Yankees' Gary Sanchez hits an RBI double during the fourth inning of the team's baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Credit: Frank Franklin II Credit: Frank Franklin II

Los Angeles Angels manager Joe Maddon takes the ball from starting pitcher Andrew Heaney, who leaves during the fourth inning of the team's baseball game against the New York Yankees on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Credit: Frank Franklin II Credit: Frank Franklin II

New York Yankees' Miguel Andujar hits an RBI double during the sixth inning of the team's baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Credit: Frank Franklin II Credit: Frank Franklin II

Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani watches his two-run home run during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the New York Yankees on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Credit: Frank Franklin II Credit: Frank Franklin II