Yankees reliever Chapman out with infection from tattoo

“Hopefully he’s good in several days,” Boone said. “We just have to get our arms around it. It got a little bit worse over the last few days.”

Boone said he didn't have a problem with Chapman getting a tattoo during the season.

"It's hard for me. I don’t have tattoos. That's a personal choice,” Boone said. “This is more of an unfortunate situation that turned into an infection. My focus is on trying to get him right.”

Chapman was shaky early this season and was replaced as the Yankees' closer after missing nearly six weeks with tendinitis in his left Achilles. He is 2-1 with a 5.40 ERA in 19 appearances since returning in early July, with 20 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings.

The veteran left-hander is 2-3 with a 4.70 ERA and nine saves in 36 appearances this year.

The Yankees didn't make an immediate corresponding roster move because they couldn't get anyone out to the West Coast by Saturday. Boone expects to add an additional player in the next day or two.

