Yankees reliever King out for season with fractured elbow

New York Yankees relief pitcher Michael King, center, is tended to by a trainer during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Friday, July 22, 2022, in Baltimore. King left the game with an injury. New York Yankees catcher Jose Trevino is at left. The Yankees won 7-6. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Nation & World
1 hour ago
New York Yankees reliever Michael King is out for the season after he fractured his right elbow in a game against Baltimore this weekend

BALTIMORE (AP) — New York Yankees reliever Michael King is out for the season after he fractured his right elbow in a game against Baltimore this weekend.

The right-hander walked off the mound in the eighth inning Friday night after a pitch to Ramón Urías.

The 27-year-old King has been a valuable member of the bullpen on the team with the best record in the majors. He is 6-3 with one save and a 2.29 ERA in 34 games. He struck out 66 in 51 innings.

King has pitched in parts of four seasons for the Yankees, going 9-9 with a 3.84 ERA in 66 games.

