Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. expected to miss 4-to-6 weeks with strained right oblique

Manager Aaron Boone said Chisholm has a high-grade strain.

“I actually just was talking a couple of minutes ago to him he even said he couldn’t believe it. So we’ll see," Boone said before a series opener against Tampa Bay. "I think it’s going to be some time. In his mind it’s going to be real quick but I think it’s going to be a while, but we’ll just see how he heals up.”

Chisholm grabbed at his side after fouling off a first pitch from Kyle Gibson during the first inning, took a ball and then stepped out of the batter's box to stretch the side, prompting Boone and an athletic trainer to come out and speak with him.

Chisholm remained in the game, doubled into the right-field corner on the next pitch and when the ball was bobbled headed to third and slid in headfirst. He appeared in discomfort and immediately left the game for a pinch runner.

“That’s kind of why the number is four to six weeks,” Boone said. “That being said, Jazz, his history is he is quick healer, so we’ll see, but that’s kind of the easy diagnosis.”

Chisholm's roster move was retroactive to Wednesday, and the Yankees recalled infielder Jorbit Vivas from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Acquired from Miami last July 27, Chisholm is hitting .181 with seven homers and 17 RBIs in 30 games. He was sidelined between Aug. 12 and 23 last year because of a sprained left elbow sustained on a headfirst slide.

Vivas was in the starting lineup at second base and batting ninth. He hit .319 with two homers and 15 RBIs in 26 games at Triple-A.

