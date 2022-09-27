dayton-daily-news logo
Yankees star Judge stays 1 homer shy of Maris' AL mark of 61

By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge is set to try again Tuesday night to make home run history

A look at Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees as he approaches major home run milestones:

Season HR Total: 60

Monday's Game: Went 1 for 3 with two walks in a 3-2 loss in 10 innings at Toronto. Judge has gone six games without a home run and remains short of the AL record of 61 set by Roger Maris of the Yankees in 1961. Judge's longest homer drought this season was nine games in mid-August.

Tuesday's Matchup: Judge continues his bid to win the AL Triple Crown and the Yankees can clinch the AL East title with a victory. Right-hander José Berríos (11-6, 5.27 ERA) starts for the Blue Jays.

Current HR Pace: Judge is on pace to hit 63.5 home runs this season.

Next HR: Judge’s next home run would tie him with Maris. The Yankees have nine games remaining in the regular season.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

