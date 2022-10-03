dayton-daily-news logo
Yankees star Judge tries again for AL-record 62nd home run

Nation & World
By The Associated Press
46 minutes ago
New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge has hit 61 home runs, matching the American League record set by Roger Maris of the Yankees in 1961

A look at Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees as he approaches major home run milestones:

Season HR Total: 61

Sunday's Game: Struck out three times while going 0 for 3 with a walk in a 3-1 loss to Baltimore in the final home game of the season at Yankee Stadium. Trying to become the first Triple Crown winner since Detroit’s Miguel Cabrera in 2012, Judge also tops the AL with 130 RBIs. His batting average fell to .311, four points behind league leader Luis Arraez of Minnesota.

Monday's Matchup: Judge and the Yankees begin a four-game series at Texas to end the regular season. Lefty Martín Pérez (12-7, 2.93 ERA) starts the opener for the Rangers.

Current HR Pace: Judge is on pace to hit 62.5 home runs this season.

Next HR: Judge’s next home run would move him one ahead of Maris. The Yankees have five games remaining in the regular season.

