Yanks fans pelt Cleveland outfielders with debris after win

Yankees players ran to the spot to quell the disturbance.

The Yankees won for the fourth time in five games and got their second walk-off win following a rare bullpen meltdown.

Chad Green allowed a two-run homer to Austin Hedges with two outs in the eighth that put Cleveland ahead 4-3. Miguel Castro (1-0) tossed a scoreless ninth.

Josh Naylor hit a two-run homer off Nestor Cortes for Cleveland’s only hit in 6 1/3 innings off the crafty left-hander.

Josh Donaldson homered in the seventh against Cal Quantrill to give the Yankees a 3-2 lead.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Guardians: INFs Yu Chang and Owen Miller and RHP Anthony Castro remained on the COVID-19 IL. General manager Mike Chernoff did not have an update. … RHP James Karinchak (shoulder) is expected throw a bullpen session at the spring training complex in Arizona this weekend. … C Luke Maile (strained left hamstring) is to continue a rehab assignment with Triple-A Columbus.

UP NEXT

RHP Aaron Civale (0-1, 6.14 ERA) will start for Cleveland against New York RHP Gerrit Cole (0-0, 6.35). Cole pitched a career-low 1 2/3 innings Tuesday in Detroit. Cole matched his career high of five walks and allowed two runs and one hit, throwing just 37 of 68 pitches for strikes. “We were going for really perfect pitches I think probably too often, and I think that just in some certain situations if I just attacked the zone better, we would have been in a better spot,” Cole said Saturday.

Combined Shape Caption Security comes to the aid of Cleveland Guardians right fielder Oscar Mercado during an altercation with fans after a baseball game against the New York Yankees Saturday, April 23, 2022, in New York. The Yankees won 5-4. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

