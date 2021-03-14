Yanks manager Boone feels 'awesome' after getting pacemaker

Boone had open heart surgery on March 26, 2009, while he was a player with the Houston Astros, a procedure to correct a swelling of the aorta. The condition had been first discovered when he was in college.

The 48-year-old Boone underwent yearly checkups since and said electrocardiograms this winter came back good, with no change, But when he was monitored for several weeks, he was found to have a heart rate as low as 30-39 beats per minute, well below the 60-100 considered normal for adults.

“I’m really, really thankful and grateful that we were able to identify it and it went kind of as they told me it would,” Boone said. “I was very at peace and comfortable with getting it done. They told me you’ll notice a big difference. Until you go through it and experience it, I guess you don’t realize how much of a difference you notice.”

Boone is entering his fourth season as manager of the Yankees.

NOTES: Boone said INF-OF Miguel Andújar (sore right hand and wrist) and C Robinson Chirinos (broken right wrist) will both see a hand specialist on Monday. Andújar first felt discomfort taking a swing in a winter league game. After calming down, the soreness returned last week. Chirinos was hit by a pitch on Mar. 10.

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone gestures to umpire Jerry Layne during a spring training exhibition baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, Fla., Sunday, March 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) Credit: Gene J. Puskar Credit: Gene J. Puskar