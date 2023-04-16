Yanks' Stanton goes on 10-day IL with left hamstring strain

Last year, he missed more than a month because of tendinitis in his left Achilles; the Yankees were 11-17 during that time. Earlier in the 2022 season, Stanton missed nine games with right ankle inflammation. In 2021, Stanton played 139 games, his highest total since 2018, but also missed time with a left quadriceps strain.

“Obviously he’s got an awesome build and physique,” Boone said when asked why Stanton gets hurt so frequently. “He works very hard to try and avoid these things but unfortunately is something that’s happened with him. So I don’t know. “

The four-time All-Star has a career .264 batting average with 382 homers and 928 RBIs.

Infield prospect Oswald Peraza was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to fill Stanton's spot. Peraza is hitting .289 in nine games this season; he lost the spring training shortstop competition with Anthony Volpe.

Peraza made his major league debut last year and batted .306 with a homer and two RBIs in 18 games. He started 11 games at shortstop, three at second base and was New York’s starting shortstop in Game 2 of the ALCS in Houston.

