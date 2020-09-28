Yanks to start C Higashioka, sit Sánchez in wild-card opener

Behind the plate, Sánchez has been plagued by passed balls throughout his career.

Higashioka has played only in 72 major league games, 16 of them this season, and Tuesday will mark his postseason debut. The 30-year-old has been in the organization since 2008 — only outfielder Brett Gardner has been with New York longer.

Higashioka showed promise with the bat this season, including with a three-homer game against Toronto on Sept. 16. His greatest strengths are on defense, though, where he's considered an excellent pitch framer with strong intangible qualities.

Cole pitched to Higashioka in his final four regular season starts, a span when the Yankees ace was 3-1 with a 1.00 ERA. The pair has known each other since playing on a scout team together as teenagers in Southern California.

“Kyle's easy to communicate with, really creative thinker, good pitch framer, good pitch caller,” Cole said. “So we worked out well together.”

Cole had a 3.91 ERA in eight starts pitching to Sánchez.

Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. scores as New York Yankees catcher Kyle Higashioka reaches to make a tag, on a double by Alejandro Kirk during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Buffalo, N.Y., Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus) Credit: Adrian Kraus Credit: Adrian Kraus