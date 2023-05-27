Yannick Noah back at French Open 40 years after 1983 title with mic, not racket, in hand

Wearing a newsboy cap on his shorter and grayer hair, sunglasses, black pants and a white T-shirt — but no shoes — Noah strode barefoot along the rust-colored court, slapping palms with some front-row fans.

“The best clay court in the world. It’s incredible,” he said. “You walk on it like you were walking on velvet.”

He made his way to a staircase leading to the platform where he sang for more than an hour. On “Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door,” he was joined on vocals and guitar by Wilander, the seven-time major champion from Sweden who was the foil in Paris on June 5, 1983.

Thinking back to that time, Noah said: “Apart from my children’s birth, it’s the most beautiful day of my life.”

On that day, he was a 6-2, 7-5, 7-6 (3) winner against Wilander, someone he called “a genuine friend.” That result delivered the lone Grand Slam title of Noah's career and the only one for a Frenchman at any major over the last 77 years (the last for a Frenchwoman was Marion Bartoli’s triumph at Wimbledon in 2013).

Asked Saturday if he can think of a reason there’s been such a gap for France’s men in tennis, Noah smiled and joked: “Why? Well, because I’m not coaching anymore.”

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports