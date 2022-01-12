Year later, Flint water criminal cases move slowly in court

“Mr. Lyon was a public administrator, not a health expert, and scores of qualified individuals at the state and local levels were investigating and responding to the outbreak at his direction,” lawyers said in a court filing.

Prosecutors insist Lyon can be held criminally responsible because he knew about a rise in Legionnaires' cases long before it was publicly announced and he could have done more. Dr. Eden Wells, who was Michigan's chief medical executive, faces the same charges.

A statewide group that represents local health departments is taking Lyon's side, although Judge Elizabeth Kelly turned down a request to add its voice to the case.

"Inventing criminal responsibility for public officials" will discourage people from serving in government, the group said, not make the public safer.

Snyder, who led the state for eight years until 2019, is the first current or former Michigan governor to be charged with crimes related to their time in office. He has acknowledged that the Flint water switch, pushed by city managers whom he appointed, and subsequent lead contamination were tragic, but he has denied any personal wrongdoing.

Snyder's legal team has attacked the case on several fronts, starting with location. Defense attorneys claim he can't be charged in a Flint court with neglect of duty when Snyder worked miles away in Ingham County. That argument so far has failed, though an appeal is pending.

Prosecutors, meanwhile, have lost key court decisions involving documents that were seized from state offices during the investigation. Search warrants apparently swept up records that include confidential communications involving lawyers during the Snyder administration, including Flint water issues and even the Detroit bankruptcy.

Kelly recently ordered the attorney general's office to set up an independent team to comb through records that could violate attorney-client privilege. Assistant Attorney General Christopher Kessel warned that it could cost $48 million and take a few years.

