Yelich, Perkins power Brewers to 9-2 victory over Dodgers and avoid being swept in weekend series

“Yelich rose to the occasion when we needed him. Perkins was unbelievable too. Great effort by our guys,” Brewers manager Pat Murphy said.

Yelich started the scoring with a two-run homer in the fourth inning off Dodgers' starter Justin Wrobleski (0-1), who was making his major league debut. It was the second straight game Yelich had gone deep to center. He added an RBI double in the ninth inning.

“It’s good to win, especially on getaway day. We had two tough losses,” Yelich said.

Yelich, voted in as one of the NL’s starting outfielders for the July 16 All-Star Game, batted .393 (11 for 28) with three homers and five RBIs during the Brewers’ six-game road trip.

“I have no idea what any of my stats are. The home runs are probably the only one I know. I don't look at them because they change so much throughout the year," he said. "You just try to keep contributing to wins and stack them.”

Perkins had a solo shot in the seventh inning and then drove in two runs when his base hit with the bases loaded just got by Dodgers' third baseman Kiké Hernández and into left field.

Jakob Junis (1-0) got the win. The right-hander allowed two runs in 2 2/3 innings after he replaced starter Dallas Keuchel, who didn't allow a run in 4 1/3 innings. Keuchel gave up three hits and walked five.

Chris Taylor supplied the Dodgers' runs with a two-run shot in the seventh inning. Los Angeles ended up going deep eight times in the series.

Despite the loss, the Dodgers (55-36) are two games in front of the Brewers (53-38) for the second-best record in the NL. Los Angeles heads to Philadelphia — which has the majors best record at 58-32 — for a three-game series beginning Tuesday.

Shohei Ohtani stole a pair of bases. With 28 home runs and 20 stolen bases, he joins Davey Lopes (1979) and Matt Kemp (2011) as the only Dodgers player to reach the 20-20 mark before the All-Star break.

Wrobleski faced the minimum through three innings before running into trouble. The lefty allowed four runs on five hits in five innings with two walks and four strikeouts.

“I felt pretty comfortable out there. I thought I was gonna be pretty nervous, but I don’t know, like any other game. Felt normal, felt like I belong, so it was a lot of fun," Wrobleski said.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Wrobleski would be heading back to the minors after Sunday's start, but added they will see him again soon.

“I’m really, really impressed with the way he carries himself, the way he cared himself today. I know his stuff plays here," Roberts said. "He left the slider, sweeper to Yelich. The Haase at-bat, I think he just left a fastball up and out over. But all things taken into consideration, I thought he did a really nice job.”

TRAINER'S ROOM

Brewers: RHP Devin Williams (back stress fractures) will throw a live batting practice before Tuesday's game.

Dodgers: LHP Clayton Kershaw (left shoulder surgery) could make a rehab start on Saturday after throwing two innings in a simulated game. ... RHP Joe Kelly (right posterior shoulder) hit two batters in his one inning of work in a simulated game.

UP NEXT

Brewers: Face Pittsburgh on Tuesday to start a six-game homestand. RHP Colin Rea (8-2, 3.34 ERA) is 5-0 in his last eight games, including six starts.

Dodgers: RHP Bobby Miller (1-1, 6.12 ERA) will take the mound against the Phillies on Tuesday.

