Yellen: Biden pandemic relief 'like a vaccine' for economy

As of Jan. 6, the Treasury Department had distributed more than $245 billion of the fund for localities to expand access to testing and vaccines, support public sector hiring and provide child care, among other projects, according to the agency. It has since broadened the scope of eligibility for projects under the fund.

“At the time, I think we all believed that state and local funding was important, that it was essential," Yellen said. “In retrospect, though, that program in particular — and the ARP in general — proved absolutely essential. You can draw a straight line between the ARP’s passage and our economic performance during delta and omicron.”

Yellen added that the pandemic recovery package created the environment for Biden's $1 trillion infrastructure bill, which she called "the biggest investment we've made since Eisenhower built the Interstate."

Biden signed the bipartisan infrastructure law in November, saying the new cash for roads, bridges, ports and more would make life "change for the better" for the American people. Several federal agencies, including the Transportation Department, the Environmental Protection Agency and the Agriculture Department, have since announced projects to improve roads, make water investments and implement broadband in rural communities.

Yellen said she was confident that a surge in coronavirus cases caused by the highly transmissible omicron variant "will not derail what has been one of the strongest periods of economic growth in a century."

Promoting Biden's social and environmental plan, which remains stalled in Congress, Yellen said, "while we don't know the final form this will take, it will revolutionize how we care for children in this country, invest in climate change and overhaul the international tax system to ensure corporations pay their fair share."

Caption Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks at the 90th Conference of Mayors at the Capital Hilton in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. ( AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana) Credit: Jose Luis Magana Caption Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks at the 90th Conference of Mayors at the Capital Hilton in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. ( AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana) Credit: Jose Luis Magana Credit: Jose Luis Magana

Caption Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen walks to speak at the 90th Conference of Mayors at the Capital Hilton in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. ( AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana) Credit: Jose Luis Magana Caption Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen walks to speak at the 90th Conference of Mayors at the Capital Hilton in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. ( AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana) Credit: Jose Luis Magana Credit: Jose Luis Magana

Caption Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks at the 90th Conference of Mayors at the Capital Hilton in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. ( AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana) Credit: Jose Luis Magana Caption Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks at the 90th Conference of Mayors at the Capital Hilton in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. ( AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana) Credit: Jose Luis Magana Credit: Jose Luis Magana

Caption Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks at the 90th Conference of Mayors at the Capital Hilton in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. ( AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana) Credit: Jose Luis Magana Caption Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks at the 90th Conference of Mayors at the Capital Hilton in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. ( AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana) Credit: Jose Luis Magana Credit: Jose Luis Magana