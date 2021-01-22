Yellen nomination as Treasury secretary clears committee

The plan also provides more support for vaccine production and distribution.

During the hearing, Yellen faced substantial pushback on the plan from Republicans on the committee who argued that the package was too large, especially at a time that the federal budget deficit has soared above $3 trillion. They also objected to such measures as an increase in the minimum wage to $15 per hour.

Sen. Charles Grassley, R-Iowa, told Yellen that Biden’s plan represented a “laundry list of liberal structural economic reforms.”

As Treasury secretary, Yellen, 74, would occupy a pivotal role in shaping and directing Biden’s economic policies. She would enter the Treasury job after many years serving in other top economic jobs including becoming the first woman to serve as chair of the Federal Reserve from 2014 to 2018.