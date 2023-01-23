Yellen pushes for China to address Zambia's big debt burden

On Monday, Yellen said that while she had "constructive" conversations with her Chinese counterpart on Zambia's debt in Switzerland during a first face-to-face meeting last week, "it's taken far too long already to resolve this matter."

Addressing Zambia's debt is a primary reason for Yellen's visit, and the Treasury secretary will meet with Zambia’s president and finance minister later Monday to push for the Chinese to continue negotiations.

Yusuf Dodia, an economist and director of Action Group Zambia, told The Associated Press that while analysts say Zambia shouldn’t take on any more debt, “there are infrastructure projects that we need done to change the trajectory of the Zambian economy.”

“If we had a widespread railway system, that would ensure that the cost of transport in Zambia would be brought down to 15% of the current cost — right now we’re dependent on busing and trucking — that would lower the cost of doing business.”

Also Monday, Yellen toured Mylan Laboratories, a packaging subsidiary of American pharmaceutical manufacturer Viatris. The lab opened in 2010 with a $10 million U.S. investment and packages drugs that treat malaria and HIV in the country and region.

Still, Yellen insists her trip is not about competition with China.

“We want to deepen our engagement,” she said “We see a rapidly growing young population that needs opportunities and economic growth.”

“We have many government programs and international programs that are oriented to help efforts to build infrastructure," she said. “And when we do that, we want to make sure that we don’t create the same problems that Chinese investment has sometimes created here.”

Yellen said the U.S. wants to invest in companies with contracts that “have transparency, that we have projects that really bring broad-based benefits to the African people and don’t leave a legacy of unsustainable debt.”

She also made a stop at the Zambia National Public Health Institute, considered a model of its kind.

Yellen started her 10-day African trip in Senegal, where she visited a onetime slave-trading post, and will visit South Africa.

The Biden administration's tour of Africa continues, as the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, announced that she would be the second Cabinet member heading to Africa — to Ghana, Mozambique and Kenya starting Jan. 25 — as part of President Joe Biden's big push to engage with the world's second-largest continent.

In December, the White House announced the Democratic administration's support for the African Union becoming a permanent member of the Group of 20 nations.