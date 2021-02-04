Yellen says 'tough months' ahead, more relief needed

America faces “an economic crisis that is as serious as I have seen in my lifetime,” Yellen said. The goal, she said, is to ensure that “Americans don't suffer needlessly.”

Asked about the recent stock market trading turmoil that pitted smaller, online investors against massive hedge funds, Yellen said she is meeting later Thursday with federal regulators from the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Federal Reserve and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

The meeting will be focused on what happened and whether any regulatory action is warranted.

“We need to understand what happened,” she said, before regulators decide on whether to implement any changes.

President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, right, and Vice President Kamala Harris, in the Oval Office of the White House, Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) Credit: Evan Vucci Credit: Evan Vucci