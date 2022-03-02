Yellen: US to 'freeze, seize' wealth of Russian oligarchs

“We have made it a priority to go after oligarchs or Russian elites who are key to President Putin’s corrupt power,” Yellen said. She added that Treasury, along with the Justice Department and U.S. allies, plans to “uncover, freeze and seize their wealth around the world.”

Yellen was in Chicago the day after President Joe Biden's State of the Union address to amplify his message as Cabinet members fanned out around the country. She made a point to stop at a bakery in the Ukrainian Village neighborhood as a show of support.