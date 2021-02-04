Yellen warns of 'tough months' ahead, urges congress to act

Asked how it feels to be the first woman to serve as Treasury secretary, Yellen, was also the first woman to lead the Federal Reserve, said that the legacy she seeks is in the passage of a coronavirus relief measure.

America faces “an economic crisis that is as serious as I have seen in my lifetime,” Yellen said. The goal, she said, is to ensure that “Americans don't suffer needlessly.”

Contributing to the passage of a relief bill, which she said by some estimates could reduce childhood poverty by 50%, would be “a great legacy for me.”

Yellen also spoke about recent stock market trading turmoil that pitted smaller, online investors against massive hedge funds. That fight, led by a band of traders on Reddit, have sent shares of severely damaged companies like GameStop and AMC soaring.

Yellen said she is meeting later Thursday with federal regulators from the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Federal Reserve and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

“We really need to make sure that our financial markets are functioning properly and efficiently and that investors are protected,” she said.

The meeting will be focused on what happened and whether any regulatory action is warranted.

President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, right, and Vice President Kamala Harris, in the Oval Office of the White House, Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) Credit: Evan Vucci Credit: Evan Vucci